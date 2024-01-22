Winter weather advisory issued as freezing rain expected in Columbus Tuesday morning

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Franklin County and central Ohio as forecasted freezing rain and ice accumulation head into the area.

The National Weather Service expects up to one tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is possible in some areas. The winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Monday and lasts until noon Tuesday.

Precipitation will move into the region overnight, with portions of northwestern Franklin County beginning to see rain and freezing rain between 1 and 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The majority of Franklin County will see precipitation between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday, leading to the potential for a messy and slow commute.

Because air temperatures have been colder and roadways will be cold, rain may freeze on contact, creating a glaze of ice if roads are untreated.

Temperatures will reach about 40 degrees on Tuesday, so by afternoon, all precipitation will be rain.

Columbus forecast

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. South wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight: A chance of freezing rain, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: Freezing rain before 10am, then rain or freezing rain between 10am and 11am, then rain after 11am. High near 38. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Rain. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Rain. High near 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Forecast from National Weather Service.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus forecast: When is freezing rain expected?