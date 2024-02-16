Winter weather advisory issued Friday for Columbus, southern Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory across central and southern Ohio with a Friday storm expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation.

The advisory begins at noon. Snow is expected to begin Columbus about 5 p.m. Friday.

Plan on slippery road conditions and hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute, the weather service said.

The advisory ends at 1 a.m. Saturday.

Columbus and Central Ohio forecast

Today: Snow likely, mainly after 5 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Snow, mainly before 9 p.m, then a slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 21. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 9 to 14 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus forecast: Winter weather advisory for snow Friday evening