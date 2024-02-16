Winter weather advisory issued for Louisville area ahead of snow. Here's what to know

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Indiana and Kentucky ahead of a low-pressure front expected to hit the region and cause temperatures to dip over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service of Louisville.

The winter weather advisory will be in effect from noon on Friday until 1 a.m. on Saturday for parts of south-central Indiana and east-central and north-central Kentucky, according to the NWS of Louisville. Snow and sleet are expected on Friday and could add up to accumulations of 1 inch, the service said in an email on Friday.

Drivers are urged to exercise caution during the evening commute Friday due to the potential of slippery roads.

Winter Weather Advisory this afternoon and tonight. Minor snow accumulations and falling temperatures could create slick road conditions. #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/6QCTOW638U — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) February 16, 2024

Louisville weather forecast

Friday: A chance of sprinkles before 1 p.m., then rain showers likely between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., then rain and snow showers after 5 p.m. High near 45 degrees. Light northeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday evening: Snow showers before 11 p.m., then a chance of flurries between 11 p.m. and midnight. Low around 22 degrees. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Saturday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 21 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Louisville weather radar

