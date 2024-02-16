Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of region today; Accumulating snow expected

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the region that will start at noon today and last until 1 a.m. This includes Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties in Ohio. It is in effect for Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Accumulating snow expected Friday

Cold, few slick roads Friday night / Saturday morning

Huge warming trend next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with snow arriving as we go throughout the day, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A few flurries or snow showers may be possible during the morning, but the main event moves through during the afternoon and evening hours. Snow will taper off Friday night.

Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Accumulations of 1-3″ appear probable. This will mainly be on the grass, but we will have to watch for some slick spots developing on the roads after sunset as temperatures cool Friday evening.

Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Daytime highs are in the low to mid-30s. Falling to the low 20s Friday night into Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Some clouds early. Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with wind chills in the teens early on. Afternoon highs remain cold with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warming it up with highs in the mid-40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with very mild temperatures. Rain is still a possibility. Highs near 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Remaining mild with highs in the upper 50s.