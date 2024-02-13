Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Rochester region. How much snow will fall?

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of the Rochester region.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches is expected in the affected areas, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Motorists should plan on hazardous driving conditions in some areas.

The advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 1 p.m. Wednesday and covers Wayne, Northern Cayuga and Oswega counties.

If you're an avid winter sports enthusiast there appears to be some hope for the latter half of February. OR on the other hand if you’re itching for an early start to spring, you may want to hold off on putting that warmer winter gear away for now. pic.twitter.com/b8ofvqXVGp — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) February 12, 2024

Winter storm in Northeast; snow and strong winds expected

Parts of the Northeast are preparing for a coastal storm forecasted to bring high winds and heavy snowfall, prompting school closures and travel warnings. The nation's largest school system in New York City announced a switch to remote learning and building closures for Tuesday due to the impending storm.

Snowfall totals of 12 to 15 inches are expected in northern suburbs of New York City and southwestern Connecticut, with wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph off the Massachusetts coast.

Emergency responders are on standby, and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey advised non-essential state employees to stay home on Tuesday to avoid hazardous conditions. In the South, flood watches are in effect for parts of Alabama and Georgia, with up to 5 inches of rain expected.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY Weather: Winter advisory issued for region