Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Rochester region. How much snow will we get?

A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service in Buffalo for parts of the Rochester region through Wednesday morning.

The advisory covers Wayne County, where 4 to 7 inches of lake effect snow is expected. According to the advisory, winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow.

Motorists should plan on slippery and hazardous road conditions that could impact the evening commute, according to the Weather Service.

Lake effect snow warning issued for Wyoming County, western New York

A lake effect snow warning was issued for parts of western New York, including Wyoming County, which is predicted to see between 8 and 16 inches of snow by Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, the warning runs through 7 a.m. Wednesday and covers Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and southern Erie counties, south of Buffalo and near Lake Erie. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are also predicted, which could yield difficult road conditions with blowing and drifting snow.

The heaviest snow bands could bring as much as 20 inches of snow across the Chautauqua Ridge by Wednesday morning, forecasters said. The heaviest snow is expected through Tuesday, when up to 2 inches of snow per hour could fall within the heaviest snow bands.

Lake effect snow warning issued for Oswego, Jefferson and Lewis counties

A similar lake effect snow warning was issued for Oswego, Jefferson and Lewis counties, where 1 to 2 feet of snow is possible by Wednesday morning. That warning runs through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Weather in Rochester NY: How much snow will Rochester get?

Rochester could see some lake effect snow, with maybe an inch or Tuesday night, according to the Weather Service.

The high in Rochester through Wednesday is expected to be in the 30s with lows in the mid-20s. The normal high in Rochester in late November is 45.

Colder today with accumulating lake snows east of the lakes but south of the Buffalo Metro area and Watertown east of Lake Ontario, especially tonight. #NYwx #lakeeffect pic.twitter.com/hypxMytPzQ — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) November 27, 2023

What is lake effect snow?

When snow piles up in places such as Rochester and Buffalo in western New York or Marquette in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, people start talking about the lake effect.

Lake effect snow, which can last for only a few minutes or a range spanning several days, develops from narrow bands of clouds that form when cold, dry arctic air passes over a large, relatively mild lake.

As the cold air passes over the unfrozen and "warm" waters of the Great Lakes, warmth and moisture are transferred into the lowest portion of the atmosphere, the National Weather Service says. The air rises, and clouds form and grow into narrow bands that produce 2 to 3 inches of snow an hour or more.

Heavy lake-effect snow is expected downwind of the Great Lakes through Wednesday, forecasters said.

Wind direction is also a key component in determining which areas will receive lake effect snow. Heavy snow may be falling in one spot, while the sun may be shining just a mile or two away in either direction.

In Buffalo, the region receives most of its lake effect snow from Lake Erie, while Rochester's lake effect snow comes from Lake Ontario, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Buffalo tends to see fewer, but more intense bands of lake effect snow, resulting in larger amounts of heavy snow that can deposit up to 4 inches an hour.

Rochester, on the other hand, sees smaller but more frequent amounts of lake effect snow, often lasting days at a time.

These snows typically occur only in the fall or early winter, before the lakes freeze over. (But if the lakes don't freeze, lake effect snow can occur throughout the winter and into the spring.)

