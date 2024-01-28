Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Rochester region. How much snow to expect

A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of the Rochester.

The advisory, covering Ontario, Livingston, Wyoming and Allegany counties, will be in effect through early Monday morning.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches across the higher terrain, and 1 to 2 inches in the valleys and lower elevations is expected, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Motorists should plan on snow covered, slippery road conditions along with reduced visibility, according to the advisory. The snow will be a very wet, slushy snow which could weigh down trees and powerlines.

Isolated power outages may occur, according to the Weather Service.

{Forecast Update: 11:45 AM} - Precipitation continues to spread across the region heading into the afternoon & the highest ridges across the Southern Tier have seen a change over to wet snow. Transition to snow will slowly progress northwest & down in elevation. #nywx pic.twitter.com/kQMZYrVoa1 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 28, 2024

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY Weather: Winter weather advisory issued for region