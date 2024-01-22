Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Rochester region

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of the Rochester region.

Mixed precipitation, with total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch is expected, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

The advisory will be in effect for Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Southern Erie counties from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, according to the Weather Service.

The additional snow follows a snowy weekend in the Rochester region. Between Friday and Sunday night 10.8 inches of snow fell at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, according to the Weather Service. To date this winter, 32.9 inches of snow has fallen in Rochester, with roughly a third of that snow falling this past weekend.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY Weather: Weather advisory issued for parts of region