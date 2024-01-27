A winter weather advisory has been issued for a portion of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST

MONDAY…

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches

of wet snow at elevations above 1500 feet.

WHERE…Yates, Steuben, and Schuyler counties.

WHEN…From 7 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snowfall will occur at higher

elevations. With the heavy wet snow, there is the potential for

isolated power outages. Valleys will see mostly rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST

MONDAY…

WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Highest

snow amounts on the ridgetops, with generally 1 to 3 inches in

the valleys.

WHERE…Potter and Tioga Counties.

WHEN…From 7 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway

and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook

page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

