A winter weather advisory has been issued for a portion of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST
MONDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches
    of wet snow at elevations above 1500 feet.

  • WHERE…Yates, Steuben, and Schuyler counties.

  • WHEN…From 7 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday.

  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snowfall will occur at higher
    elevations. With the heavy wet snow, there is the potential for
    isolated power outages. Valleys will see mostly rain.
    PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
    Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST
MONDAY…

  • WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
    2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Highest
    snow amounts on the ridgetops, with generally 1 to 3 inches in
    the valleys.

  • WHERE…Potter and Tioga Counties.

  • WHEN…From 7 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday.

  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
    PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
    The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
    Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
    driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
    roadways.
    Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
    and traffic conditions.
    To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
    page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

