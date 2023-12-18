Winter weather advisory issued for Rochester region. How much snow will we get?

Monday's rain will shift into a widespread snow for the Rochester region, with up to 5 inches expected to cover the region, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Expect 2 to 4 inches of snow in most areas, with 5 inches at higher elevations including in the Bristol Hills area in Ontario County, said Weather Service Meteorologist Steve Welch. A bit of lake enhanced snow is also possible, he said. The Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Monroe, Ontario and Wayne counties, starting at 1 a.m. Tuesday and running through 1 p.m.

The shift from rain to snow, expected to begin late Monday, is predicted due to colder air moving into the region, he said. Expect a dicey Tuesday morning commute with some snow-covered roads.

So far this season, 6.7 inches of snow have been recorded at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport in Rochester, according to Weather Service data.

Moderate to heavy rainfall will continue for areas east of Rochester through the afternoon. Rain returns later changing to snow this evening & tonight. Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for portions of Western NY. Details can be found below. pic.twitter.com/NjJV5d8zvO — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 18, 2023

How much snow does Rochester NY get?

Last winter, Rochester saw 50.4 inches of snow, with the snowiest month being March. Typically, measurable snowfall starts in November, though occasional flurries can occur in October (as they did Tuesday night) and snow can even fall as late as May in the region.

Will Rochester NY have a white Christmas?

Will Rochester see a White Christmas? The Old Farmer's Almanac released its annual predictions for which parts of the country may see snow on Dec. 25. For the Rochester region and other parts of New York and western New England, the almanac predicts just over a 50-50 shot for a White Christmas this year. The temperature in December is predicted to be warmer than normal this year.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY Weather: Winter advisory issued; how much snow to expect