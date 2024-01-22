Winter weather advisory issued as snow, sleet and freezing rain expected to hit Chicago on Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a weather advisory for the Chicago area from Monday to Tuesday, cautioning the public of a wintry mix that could cause slippery road conditions.

The advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. The first round of precipitation will begin as a combination of light snow flurries and sleet after daybreak Monday, according to the city of Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

The precipitation will then become freezing drizzle in the afternoon. A period of freezing rain is expected to fall Monday evening and overnight. Ice on streets and sidewalks will create hazardous conditions which can slow down the evening commute.

The Office of Emergency Management said to expect total snow accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations around one-tenth of an inch.

City officials ask that drivers slow down and allow additional time to reach their destinations, as well as use caution while traveling by leaving a safe distance between cars and yielding to emergency vehicles, salt spreaders and plows.

They also remind drivers to ensure they have a full tank of gas and an emergency kit in their vehicles with a cellphone charger, a flashlight, food and water.

According to the weather service, chances of rain will persist through the middle of the week as temperatures rise.

