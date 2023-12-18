Winter weather advisory prompts Kentucky school district to cancel classes

In the face of a winter weather advisory, a Kentucky school district canceled classes for Monday.

Knox County school officials, who issued a statement about the closing, told the Herald-Leader there would be no school Monday because of the winter weather advisory,

Some parts of Kentucky were bracing for winter weather late Monday morning through the evening that could affect travel, a Transportation Cabinet statement said.

“Kentuckians please be weather aware today,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. ”We need all our families to stay safe on the roadways as snow showers and gusty winds could bring dangerous conditions.”

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of Central Kentucky and predicts the combination of falling temperatures, 25 to 30 mph winds, and brief bursts of snow will create poor driving conditions, especially when temperatures drop below freezing, the Transportation Cabinet news release said.

Snowfall accumulations are predicted to be light and measurable snow is possible along and east of Interstate 75 in the afternoon.

Perry County Schools are also closed Monday and Tuesday, but officials said Monday morning that was due to a high number of student illnesses.