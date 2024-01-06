Winter weather advisory remains in effect for region, mixed precipitation still possible

Jan. 6—BLUEFIELD — A winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., remains in effect for the region today due to the threat of mixed precipitation.

The advisory is in effect through 1 a.m. Sunday. It warns of the potential for mixed precipitation, including snow, sleet and freezing rain.

There is a 90 percent chance of precipitation today. Forecasters say it could be mixed in Bluefield, particularly during the morning to early afternoon hours.

However, the precipitation could later turn to rain, Phil Hysell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said.

"I think it will mainly be during the morning hours," Hysell said of the mixed precipitation. "I think after noon, or after 1 p.m. or noon, enough warm air moves in and it changes to rain."

In fact, a high of 40 degrees is possible later today, according to the forecast.

But rain and snow will return Saturday night and Sunday. On Sunday, rain and snow showers are expected throughout much of the day.

The temperature outside will be the key to what type of precipitation falls.

According to the winter weather advisory, snow and sleet accumulations of up to 2 inches are possible with ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. If there are areas that experience sleet and or freezing rain, untreated roads and sidewalks will become slick. Travel conditions also could become poor.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation began preparing for the storm Friday.

"As always, we are prepared for any snowfall event," West Virginia Department of Highways Chief Engineer of District Operations Joe Pack said. "We attack each storm with the same level of importance of having every available truck on the road."

Pack said snowplow drivers will be on the roadway as long as the snow is falling and then for the cleanup afterwards until the roads are deemed safe and passable.

The Virginia State Police also will have all available troopers and supervisors working for the duration of the storm, Matthew Demlein, public relations manager for the Virginia State Police, said Friday.

To prevent unnecessary traffic crashes from occurring on Virginia's highways during the storm, the state police is advising residents to postpone travel plans and to avoid driving until weather conditions improve.

A high of 35 degrees is expected Sunday for the Bluefield area with snow.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens