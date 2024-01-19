Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect in Cass County; 3 to 5 inches of expected snow

Jan. 19—The Cass County Emergency Management Agency has issued a Winter Weather Advisory with an expected three to five inches of snow. The advisory will be in effect until 1 p.m. today, according to Cass County EMA's Facebook.

The National Weather Service lists 18 F as the high for today, with a northwest wind around 15 mph that can reach as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is at 60%, with total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Snow showers are likely, mostly before 11 a.m..

Cass County EMA says the hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. Plan on slippery road conditions and to slow down and use caution while traveling, according to their Facebook.

EMA Director Rocky Buffum said there is some snow covering on roads and he has heard of one slide off near the Anoka area. Street, city, town and county snow plows are all out and are doing their best to get everything cleared, he said.

"It's slick, but if you slow down and allow extra travel time then it should be okay," Buffum said.