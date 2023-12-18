What is a winter weather advisory, winter weather watch and winter weather warning?

First snow of the season Nov. 1, 2023, as seen in Summit Metro Parks.
Although we're not expected to have a white Christmas this year, snow is assured at some point. And with it will come different levels of caution. Here's what to know if you hear about a winter weather advisory, watch or warning in Ohio:

What is a winter weather advisory in Ohio?

A winter weather advisory means a less severe winter weather event is imminent, according to the NWS. It is intended to highlight hazardous weather conditions which could lead to life-threatening situations if caution is not exercised and are usually issued 6-18 hours prior to the weather event.

What's the difference between a winter storm advisory, watch and warning?

The NWS and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA) cautions about winter weather in three categories: advisories, watches and warnings (although there are subcategories as well that may be used). Here's what each means:

  • Advisory: A less severe winter weather event is imminent. It is intended to highlight hazardous weather conditions which could lead to life-threatening situations if caution is not exercised and are usually issued six to 18 hours before the weather event.

  • Watch: The potential exists for a significant or dangerous weather event (and can become a warning). A Watch is usually issued between 12 and 48 hours before a weather event.

  • Warning: A significant or dangerous weather event that is imminent. Warnings are usually issued six to 18 hours before to the weather event.

