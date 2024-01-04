Winter weather: Arizona ski resorts get ready for more snow

PHOENIX - December proved to be a slow start for ski resorts in Grand Canyon State, with both Arizona Snowbowl near Flagstaff and Sunrise Park Resort in Greer being well behind in terms of snowfall.

All that is all about to change, however, as a storm system is bringing in some rain and snow to various parts of Arizona.

"We’re having a great day today," said Rob Linde, General Manager of Arizona Snowbowl. "It’s still part of the holidays, and we’re expecting some snow tonight."

About one third of the trails are open at both Arizona Snowbowl and Sunrise Park Resort, and with a snowstorm in high-altitude areas, more might be about to open.

"We are right now in the heart of winter! Doing everything we can to put the best snow surface down," said Todd Clarke, General Manager of Sunrise Park Resort.

Man-made snow is a great option for ski resorts when Mother Nature simply hasn’t delivered, but for some, there is nothing like fresh powder to drum up business, and draw in skiers and snowboarders.

"Most of all, it’s better for our customers," said Linde. "They love it. Everybody rises to the occasion when it snows. Our team really loves it as well, because we’re all skiers and snowboarders, so it’s great. It’s great for business. It’s great for the sport."

This isn’t the only time Mother Nature is blessing the Arizona slopes this week.

"We’re expecting around 8 inches overnight, and about 30 inches over the next few days," said Clarke. "Any kind of snow is always celebrated, so that’s going to put an amazing surface down with already a pretty good base that we built up with our man-made snow."

The weather is drawing Arizonans from as far as Tucson to try snow sports for the first time.

"We come from a really hot climate, and the snow is just awesome," said Camden Groff. "We’re skiing. Started off real slow, lots of tumbling, but then we got the hang of it. Going down big steep hills, teaching everyone how to do it, it was really fun man!"

