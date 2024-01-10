Winter weather blankets Holland: Here's what's coming next

HOLLAND — The lakeshore woke up to a blanket of snow Wednesday, Jan. 10, but an even bigger storm could be on the horizon.

According to forecasts Wednesday, meteorologists are watching a potential storm with "blizzard like" conditions on Friday and Saturday, reports WOOD TV-8. West Michigan has a 50%-80% chance of seeing heavy snow, likely at least six inches with dangerous roads by Friday evening.

Holland High School on Jan. 10, 2024, the first snow day of the school year for the district.

After that storm, temperatures are expected to plummet, WOOD reports. The cold could stick around for a week or longer, with temps in the teens and wind chills below zero.

In the meantime, most local schools had their first snow day Wednesday, with the exception of Grand Haven Area Public Schools, which called off after a record-setting Halloween storm.

The first local snow day comes nearly two months later than it did last school year. Last year’s first snow day occurred on Nov. 18, 2022. The two prior years saw their first snow days in January, on Jan. 5, 2022, and Jan. 26, 2021.

Snow covers a stretch of 28th Street in Holland on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

The 2019-20 school year had an unusually early snow day on Nov. 12, 2019, to kick off the season, while students had to wait until Jan. 21, 2019, during the 2018-19 year.

