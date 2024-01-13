Winter weather bringing freezing temperatures across the US: See photos

DES MOINES, IOWA - JANUARY 13: Snow is blown across a road as a snowy and freezing cold weather system passes through the area on January 13, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa. The weather system is bringing snowfall and subzero temperatures to Iowa as voters prepare for the Republican Party of Iowa's presidential caucuses on January 15th. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776087552 ORIG FILE ID: 1930499390

Many Americans are expected to enjoy a three-day weekend due to the MLK Day holiday, but they will likely spend it bundled up. Winter weather is stifling much of the U.S. and impacting millions across the U.S.

The arctic blast is bringing with it freezing temperatures as well as power outages, dangerous conditions and travel headaches. It has even led the NFL to postpone a playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers until Monday.

A map from the National Weather Service shows that the winter weather is affecting just about every state.

The freezing conditions are expected to linger for a few days.

Indiana, Illinois, Maine, Oregon and Iowa have been some of the areas hit the hardest by this polar vortex.

Winter weather is sweeping USA: Driving ban in Western New York; 500K power outages

Jan 13, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Fans enter the Purcell Pavilion in blowing snow and cold conditions before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Florida State Seminoles. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-729279 ORIG FILE ID: 20240113_cec_sc5_095.JPG

A driver moves along a snow-covered street in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: OTKNH102

A traffic sign is covered by snow in Palatine, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: OTKNH103

Amber Vallee pushes water down Walnut Street in Lewiston, Maine, Saturday morning, Jan 13, 2024, after snow turned to rain during yet another storm of mixed precipitation hit the area. "I wish it was all snow. I'm tired of this slush that will turn into ice at the bottom of our driveway." she said while keeping a path open for the rain and melting snow to flow into a nearby storm drain. (Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal via AP) ORG XMIT: MELEE101

A family carries bundles of clean laundry through snow and puddles Saturday morning, Jan. 13, 2024, in downtown Lewiston, Maine, after visiting a neighborhood laundromat during a downpour. (Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal via AP) ORG XMIT: MELEE102

Brian Elsey, of Portland, Ore., cleans off his boss's car before heading home on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Portland. Brutally cold weather could prove a deadly challenge Saturday amid a continuing wave of Arctic storms that has hammered much of the country with blinding snow, freezing rain and whipping winds. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) ORG XMIT: ORJK102

DES MOINES, IOWA - JANUARY 13: A wind turbine sits in a snow-covered field as a freezing cold weather system passes through the area on January 13, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa. The weather system is bringing snowfall and subzero temperatures to Iowa as voters prepare for the Republican Party of Iowa's presidential caucuses on January 15th. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776087552 ORIG FILE ID: 1930497804

A snow plow clears the roadway on Interstate 80 in eastern Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Heavy snow and high winds led the National weather service to issue a blizzard warning for much of the state of Iowa. (Nick Rohlman /The Gazette via AP) ORG XMIT: IACED604

crashed semi trucks sit abandoned along Interstate 80 in central Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Heavy snow and high winds led the National weather service to issue a blizzard warning for much of the state of Iowa. (Nick Rohlman /The Gazette via AP) ORG XMIT: IACED607

A road sign on Interstate 38- in Des Moines, Iowa advises that Interstate 80 is impassable due to weather in central Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Heavy snow and high winds led the National weather service to issue a blizzard warning for much of the state of Iowa. (Nick Rohlman /The Gazette via AP) ORG XMIT: IACED601

An crashed semi truck sits abandoned along Interstate 80 in central Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Heavy snow and high winds led the National weather service to issue a blizzard warning for much of the state of Iowa. (Nick Rohlman /The Gazette via AP) ORG XMIT: IACED605

An American flag is seen fixed to a farm fence along US Highway 20 during a blizzard near Galva, Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ORG XMIT: IACK101

A snow plow moves along the snow-streaked, eastbound lane of US Highway 20 during a blizzard near Holstein, Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ORG XMIT: IACK102

Tractor-trailers travel on the snow-streaked lanes of US Highway 20 during a blizzard near Holstein, Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ORG XMIT: IACK103

An abandoned Amazon Prime truck is pictured along I-80 East, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Malcom, Iowa. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) ORG XMIT: IAAP602

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter weather creates arctic blast across US: See photos