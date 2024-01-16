Winter weather cancels, delays flights to and from RSW in Fort Myers, Florida Tuesday

Ice and snow descended upon parts of the U.S. and 68 million Americans were under a winter weather advisory causing over 7,000 flights to be delayed or canceled nationwide Tuesday.

Southwest Florida International Airport wasn't spared. The airport's flight status page showed more than 20 flights in and out of RSW canceled and dozens delayed by Tuesday afternoon.

According to the FAA's Flight Delay Information page, flights from RSW were delayed for several U.S. destinations:

Due to weather/snow-ice, departure traffic destined to Newark International Airport, Newark, NJ (EWR) is currently experiencing delays averaging 2 hours and 2 minutes.

Due to weather/snow-ice, departure traffic destined to La Guardia Airport, New York, NY (LGA) is currently experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 56 minutes.

Due to AAL and SUBS only, departure traffic destined to Nashville International Airport, Nashville, TN (BNA) will not be allowed to depart until at or after 3:00 pm EST.

The FAA recommends checking with your airline to find out if your flight is affected.

What are you entitled to if your flight is delayed?

While there are no federal laws requiring airlines to provide compensation to flyers for flight delays, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. carriers have committed to various levels of compensation for significant delays and most will rebook passengers on later flights at no additional cost.

Check the airline's policy on weather disruptions.

What to know if flight is canceled

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation website:

If your flight is canceled, most airlines will rebook you for free on their next flight to your destination as long as the flight has available seats.

If your flight is canceled and you choose to cancel your trip as a result, you are entitled to a refund for the unused transportation – even for non-refundable tickets. You are also entitled to a refund for any bag fee that you paid, and any extras you may have purchased, such as a seat assignment.

If the airline offers you a voucher for future travel instead of a refund, you should ask the airline about any restrictions that may apply, such as blackout and expiration dates, advanced booking requirements, and limits on number of seats.

