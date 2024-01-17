Winter weather causes major airport travel disruptions

ST. LOUIS – Many major eastern and Atlantic airports are dealing with cancellations and delays, pushing back travel plans for thousands of fliers.

“My flight was supposed to be at 10 (a.m.) and it ended up being at like 3 p.m.,” traveler Elizabeth Broder said.

There’s no bargaining with Mother Nature.

“There’s not really much you can do about it,” flier Laney Mlicki said.

Winter weather slammed the East Coast, which caused heavy delays throughout the region’s major airports. According to flight tracker website FlightAware, about 4,500 flights were canceled Monday. On Tuesday, there were 3,500 cancellations and 8,000 delays.

“The plane we were on was coming from New Hampshire and it got caught up in all the ice and snow,” traveler Jeff Jackson said.

Jackson was up close with the winter weather, working as a lineman doing power restoration work in hard-hit areas including Detroit, New York, and Philadelphia. He was supposed to get on an 8 a.m. flight Tuesday morning, but his flight was pushed back to the afternoon.

“It sucks, especially when you are gone from your family for 11 days,” Jackson said.

On Tuesday, FlightAware reported close to 50 departing and arriving flights canceled at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. making some students’ winter break a little too long.

“I missed a class this morning,” Broder said. “We are itching to get back to school right now.”

Lisa MacDonald visited from Rhode Island to see her newborn grandchild. MacDonald dealt with a few hours of delays but said she was happy to finally get to her destination despite the cold.

“It actually feels really refreshing to me,” MacDonald said. “I’m glad to be here.”

