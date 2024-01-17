Winter weather continues to impact mountain school schedules

Winter weather continues to bring schedule changes to several schools in the mountains Wednesday morning.

Watauga County schools announced they would be closed due to icy roads and high winds coupled with extremely low temperatures. Teachers will have the option to work but may have to report on a two-hour delay.

Schools in Avery County will also be closed due to a significant amount of snowfall, as well as travel conditions remaining dangerous in many parts of the county. The district is also making this an optional workday for teachers, who are not allowed to report until noon.

Ashe County schools will be operating remotely.

