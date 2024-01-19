Winter weather delays trash pickup in Salem. When will your trash be picked up?

A car drives along Skyline Road S during the winter storms on Wednesday. The week's ice and snow storms have led to garbage pickup delays across the Salem area.

Beset by icy roads, blocked curbs and inaccessible trash cans, most garbage haulers delayed service.

There are six members of the Mid-Valley Garbage and Recycling Association serving the city of Salem. Some postponed service by a day or two. Others said they would return to pickup trash next week and would not charge for extra debris.

On Wednesday, D&O Garbage and Recycling posted that while their plan was to maintain regular routes, road conditions were worse than anticipated and they decided not to send trucks out. Wednesday pickups were delayed until Thursday and Thursday pickups were delayed until Friday.

They asked that customers have containers out and accessible by 6 a.m.

D&O previously posted that after attempting to collect garbage on Monday, they decided to stop pickups on Monday and Tuesday.

"We will allow extra equal to your cart/container size on your next regularly scheduled service day for no charge," company officials said.

Pacific Sanitation and Republic Services also canceled Tuesday's and Wednesday's pickups.

Suburban Garbage Services posted that pickup was on a normal schedule Thursday.

"In the event any areas remain impassable, please leave everything at the curb, and our drivers will be there as soon as weather permits and roads are safe for travel," company officials said. "If your garbage cart is not picked up, we will allow extra equal to your cart/container size on your next regularly scheduled service day for no charge."

Those with questions about their trash service can call their assigned hauler or call the Mid-Valley Garbage and Recycling Association at 503-390-4000 to be connected with their hauler.

