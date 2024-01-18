Winter weather delays trash, recycling pickup in Kirkland

Kirkland is warning residents that their trash and recycling will not be picked up on Thursday because of winter weather.

Officials say the affected areas are Kirkland, North Juanita, and Kingsgate.

“Please pull carts from the curb and place them out on your next regular service day,” said a spokesperson. “No refunds will be issued for missed service due to weather.”

Garbage and recycling will be picked up next week at no additional cost.

