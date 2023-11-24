Winter weather is anticipated throughout northern Arizona on Friday and into the weekend.The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that will mostly impact the northeastern part of the state and the Navajo Nation. The northwestern part of the state and Flagstaff also are expected to be affected by storms.“The storm system that's diving down from the northwest toward Arizona is going to bring some precipitation starting (Friday) morning,” according to Justin Johndrow, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.“Snow levels are expected to fall to about maybe six to 7,000 feet during the day Friday and in the evening falling around 5,000 feet.”The high for Friday was predicted to be 40, with a low of 17 degrees. Precipitation should start about 8 a.m. Friday in the northwestern part of the state around the Kaibab Plateau and make its way toward Flagstaff and the northeastern part of the state throughout the afternoon.Four to 8 inches of snow is expected above 7,500 feet, mainly impacting Buffalo Pass and Jacob Lake, according to Johndrow.“This could include parts of highway U.S. 89A … Route 13 in Buffalo Pass and even I-40 and the northern parts of I-17,” Johndrow said.In the southern half of the state, the weather should remain relatively tranquil with sunny skies to cap off the week.“Toward Friday night into Saturday morning, we will see some chances for showers to come into play; chances right now are around 20% chance in the Phoenix area,” said Sean Benedict, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Phoenix.“We'll continue to stay around seasonal temperatures-wise. Even Saturday after the system moves through, temperatures will still be upper 60s and 70s through the rest of the week," he said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Winter weather expected to hit northern Arizona