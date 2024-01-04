Winter weather expected for northern Indiana early next week

Jan. 3—SYRACUSE — An impending winter storm is likely to bring winter weather to Elkhart County and northern Indiana early next week.

Mark Steinwedel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, said that a system currently over the Pacific Ocean will likely make its way east across the Great Plains to the Oklahoma Panhandle, then turn north toward the Great Lakes Region Monday night into Tuesday.

"There's pretty good confidence that will happen," Steinwedel said Wednesday, adding that the system is expected to be "sizable" and there is "potential for a major winter storm."

Although at this point the details of the system are unclear, Steinwedel said that the west side of the system will consist largely of heavy snow, and the east side more toward rain, and northern Indiana will see more of one or the other, depending on how far west of east the storm tracks.

"We've got a lot to work out over the next three or four days," he added, noting that his office expects to know more by Saturday.

To learn more, visit www.weather.gov.

Steve Wilson is news editor for The Goshen News. You can reach him at steve.wilson@goshennews.com.