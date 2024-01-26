Winter weather forecasted in New England while flooding is possible in Gulf Coast

Icy and snowy weather will impact parts of northern New England and far northern New York State on Friday.

Winter precipitation is forecasted from Maine into New Hampshire, Vermont and western Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow will hit the hardest across central Maine into northern New Hampshire and northeastern Vermont with 4 to 6 inches possible. The weather service said a tenth of an inch or more of freezing rain could fall over parts of New Hampshire, Vermont, far western Massachusetts and far northern New York State.

Snow showers will also be widespread over central and eastern New Mexico and across eastern Idaho, where areas of dense fog may occur. Colorado could see snow and rain alongside colder temperatures in the mountain foothills and the Denver area despite a dry warmer pattern expected this weekend.

Friday will see colder temperatures with a chance for rain 🙴 snow in the mountains foothills 🙴 portions of the plains, including Metro Denver. Dry weather 🙴 a warming trend is expected over the weekend into early next week. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ALUeVc8B3k — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 25, 2024

Meanwhile, most of the U.S. will be greeted by above average temperatures on Friday and throughout the weekend. Warmer than average temperatures could produce foggy conditions in the Midwest, lower Great Lakes and the Northeast as the warm air passes by cooler and snow-covered ground.

Flooding threat hits lower Mississippi Valley and central Gulf Coast

The lower Mississippi Valley and central Gulf coastal region has been greeted by a series of storm systems and another rainfall event is expected Friday into Saturday, the weather service reported.

Heavy rainfall comes as another storm system develops Friday evening over eastern Texas and toward the lower Mississippi Valley and central Gulf coastal regions by Saturday. These regions could face flooding as watches went into effect Thursday.

The weather service said the Tennessee Valley can also expect downpours as severe thunderstorms go into effect Friday night into Saturday throughout these regions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Snow and Ice forecasted for New England, flood threat in Gulf Coast