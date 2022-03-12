🌱 Winter Weather + Former Patriot Shines + MLB Play Ball

Happy Saturday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know to get this day started.

Our Shout Out for this Saturday morning goes to Alabama right-handed pitcher Garrett McMillan, who earned his second win of the season Friday over UAB. The former Hillcrest High Patriot and Shelton State standout threw a career-high 7 innings, allowing just one run off two hits and striking out seven.



Winter storm warnings have been issued for several Alabama counties ahead of a bitter cold front on Saturday that could bring snow and ice for many across the state. (Leigh Morgan, AL.com) Stillman College has announced that its MLB Play Ball Youth Event scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed until Saturday, March 19 at 10:30 a.m., due to freezing temperatures and gusting winds in Saturday's forecast. (Tuscaloosa Patch) A Vernon man charged with felony elder abuse was found guilty of the charge by a Lamar County jury this week. (Tuscaloosa Patch) Check out why many Northport residents and those in Tuscaloosa County are concerned about safety on U.S. Highway 43. (Tim Reid, CBS 42) Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy says Alabama's new "Constitutional Carry" bill will see the TCSO lose $700,000 annually, in addition to making law enforcement more dangerous. (Stephen Dethrage, Tuscaloosa Thread)

Second Saturday @ CHOM! (More)

Sassy L. Boutique Grand Opening (More)

Speckled Bird @ Druid City Brewing Co. (More)

The Globe Cook Book Signing @ Southern Ale House (More)

Adult Paint Night @ Moundville Public Library (More)

Shelton State Community College will begin summer and fall registration on Friday, April 8, with registration will initially be staggered according to student status. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

Ben Borja, an international studies and political science double major at the University of Alabama, recently received a Critical Language Scholarship to study Mandarin through an online program based in Dalian, China, this summer. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

A study from The University of Alabama says trust in the scientific research community is the best predictor of a person's compliance with public health measures intended to prevent COVID-19. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

The UA Culverhouse College of Business Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will host the inaugural Women in Business Conference March 25-26, which will feature topics and perspectives to benefit women at all career levels. (Tuscaloosa Patch)



Shelton State Community College’s Alpha Epsilon Iota chapter of Phi Theta Kappa this week announced that Wesley Junkin was selected as a 2022 Coca-Cola Bronze Scholar. The selection was based on his All-USA Academic Team competition score, for which more than 2,000 applications were received. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

