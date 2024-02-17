Winter weather hits central Ohio - how much snow did we get?

Snow blankets a neighborhood in Westerville on Saturday morning. More than 4 inches of snow fell over central Ohio on Friday night, the first measurable snow of February.

Well, the second predicted snowstorm of the week definitely didn't miss central Ohio.

Nearly 4.5 inches of snow fell in Columbus on Friday night, according to the National Weather Service, leaving the area blanketed. Some areas may have received even more.

The snow was the first measurable snowfall in all of February for the region, and put the winter's total at 9.8 inches, roughly half of the normal amount. Last year saw 11.2 inches of snow through Feb. 16, according to the weather service.

There is a slight chance of snow showers to continue on Saturday until 2 p.m.

What snow emergency level is Franklin County

Several area counties remain under a snow emergency, including Franklin. Drivers are urged to use caution when traversing local roadways. Here are the snow emergencies as of 8:15 a.m.:

Franklin County: Level 1

Delaware County: Level 1

Licking County: Level 1

Union County: Level 1

Madison County: Level 1

What do snow emergency levels mean

Level 1 - Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

Level 2 - Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

Level 3 - All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

Warmer weather forecast

The snow from Friday night might not last long. While Saturday's high is only expected to hit 27 with lows falling to 18 degrees overnight, it is expected to be above freezing for the next several days. Sunday is expected to hit 38 degrees with sunshine, with President's Day expected to be 43 degrees and sunny.

There is a chance of rain with a high in the mid 50s expected for Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Winter weather hits Columbus - how much snow did we get?