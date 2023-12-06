Winter weather impacting several schools in northwestern North Carolina

Winter weather is impacting several school districts in the northwestern part of North Carolina.

Schools in Avery County announced they would be closed on Wednesday due to impending winter weather.

District officials said overnight temperatures dipping below freezing contributed to the decision.

All schools in the area will be closed; however, teachers will have an optional workday.

ALSO READ: Will it snow? Severe Weather Center 9’s winter weather outlook

Schools in Watauga County announced they would be operating on a remote learning day on Wednesday due to inclement weather.

District officials said students are not to report to any school building.

However, teachers and instructional staff will be able to choose whether or not to work remotely.

District officials said all high school students will begin remote learning at 10:30 a.m.

Schools in Ashe County will also be operating remotely on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Will it snow? Severe Weather Center 9′s winter weather outlook