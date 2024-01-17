Winter weather leads to Decatur Middle School pipes bursting- January 16, 2024-News 19 at 9 p.m.
We've got to really get through the next 24-48 hours to make sure we don't have any additional issues. WHDF
We've got to really get through the next 24-48 hours to make sure we don't have any additional issues. WHDF
Patrick Mahomes wears a "soft-shell" VICIS ZERO2 helmet
Ivica Zubac has been a huge part of the Clippers' hot start this season.
Here’s what to know about the home office deduction, the rules for claiming it, and how to calculate your total deduction.
Upgrade your bedding for better sleep in 2024. Sweet dreams!
Territory Foods connects local chefs, nutritionists and culinary experts to provide the best nonfrozen prepared meals we've tested.
Looking for a Dyson vacuum dupe at an unbelievable bargain? Check out this Prettycare stick vacuum available for just $79.99, 73% off.
This beauty has a brilliant lid holder to keep those drippings from making a mess of your kitchen.
Are you ready to cut bait? When making additions to amp up your roster, consider saying goodbye to these five players.
These flares are so soft and flattering, you won't want to take them off.
Get in gear for the new year: Protect your sleeping surface from dust mites, bed bugs and spills with one of these handy shields.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Use it for storing meds, holding your cosmetics or even as a spice rack.
Make your fantasy roster more ready for the stretch run by bringing in or shipping out any of these five players.
New York City recorded its first measurable snowfall in nearly two years on Tuesday, breaking a record stretch of more than 700 days without significant accumulation.
Amazon just knocked $80 off one of the most buzzed-about electric toothbrushes available. Upgrade your oral care for 2024!
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little dwellings are popular and won't stay in stock forever.
A clear choice for 2024: Backed by 175,000 five-star ratings, it's made of eco-friendly material to keep your space fresh and mildew-free.
The latest Samsung Frame TVs are up to 37 percent off, leading to record low prices on some of the models. For instance, the behemoth 85-inch version is $2,700 instead of $4,300.
Twenty-four consecutive NCAA tournament bids is college basketball’s third-longest active streak, behind only Kansas and Michigan State.
Barrett-Jackson will auction off the first 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse during a sale taking place in Scottsdale, Arizona, on January 27.