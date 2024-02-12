Winter weather in Louisville: How much snow could the city see Monday night?

Snow continued to fall in Valley Station on Friday morning after the Louisville area received around 2 inches of snow overnight. Jan. 19, 2024

While Louisville is expected to see some harsh winter weather late Monday evening, just how much snowfall residents will wake up to early Tuesday morning has yet to be determined by local meteorologists.

Across central Kentucky, rain will turn into wet, heavy snow Monday night, with accumulation likely to happen between 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Louisville.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for the region at 7 p.m. that is expected to last until Tuesday morning. Roadways are expected to be slick and hazardous, so those who are traveling at night or early Tuesday morning have been encouraged to practice caution.

There may be heavy snowfall in the region, with current predictions up to 4 inches of accumulation possible in some areas. Louisville has about a 26% chance of at least one inch of accumulated snowfall, meteorologists said.

With central Kentucky and parts of Southern Indiana making up the impacted region, the National Weather Service has not determined yet where the heaviest accumulation will be.

Louisville weather forecast

Monday night: Rain showers, possibly mixing with snow after midnight, then gradually ending. Low around 31. North wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of rain after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Louisville weather radar

