Winter weather means 'perfect storm for excess salt' imperiling Chesapeake Bay

The wintery weather this season has led to much of Maryland salting roadways ahead of forecasted ice and consistently low temperatures, but where it goes after directly impacts the Chesapeake Bay.

According to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, this year's sleet and snowfall and abundant road salt application, combined with rain, will be "a perfect storm for excess salt entering streams and rivers." The environmental group notes rapid increases in salinity levels from road treatment can harm or kill freshwater aquatic species and contaminate the region’s drinking water sources.

“Maryland streams are about to get a lot saltier," said Gussie Maguire, Maryland Staff Scientist at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. "Some de-icing chemicals include nitrates which can feed harmful algal blooms that lead to dead zones. Salt can kill vegetation on the side of roads and harm wildlife. Many of our region’s iconic freshwater species like native brook trout need healthy, clean groundwater to thrive."

Maguire also noted as temperatures rise and rain falls, all the salt that’s been built up on roadways, sidewalks and industrial lots will be flushed into the nearest waterway.

The organization cites climate change has completely altered how the public experiences winter weather. It urges Maryland residents to exercise caution when applying salt, to avoid overapplying, and to consider salt alternatives such as calcium magnesium acetate-based products or even sand, whenever possible.

Why excessive salt use is detrimental to Chesapeake Bay

The snow storm on the Eastern Shore on Monday led many to stay inside in Easton with almost a foot of snow falling in some areas . Those braving the storm were , in large part, those tasked with keeping the streets passable as a more wintry weather is expected this week.

The Maryland Department of the Environment notes winter salts are used to create a barrier between snow and impervious surfaces to prevent adhesion and increase the melting rate, which makes surfaces safe. The use of winter salt has been increasing since the mid 1900s due to rising human population, more impervious surfaces and an increase of vehicles on the road.

The most common type of winter salt in Maryland is sodium chloride, which is only effective at temperatures of 20 degrees or above.

"Other winter salts include magnesium chloride and calcium chloride. If roads are pretreated with salt, but a snowstorm doesn't occur, the salt will wash away, polluting Maryland and wasting money. Once salt is in the environment, there is no easy way to remove it," the department says.

According to the department, 28 rivers and streams in Maryland are impaired by chloride. Salts used as deicers, such as sodium chloride, may have contributed to these impairments. Chlorides in these bodies of water deplete our freshwater supply and are harmful to the organisms that live there, the MDE says.

There is more than just the environmental risks to consider, the department warns.

"The use of salt results in higher levels of sodium in drinking water, which contributes to cardiovascular, kidney and liver diseases, and is also linked to high blood pressure. As of 2018, 32.2% of adults in Maryland have high blood pressure," the department said.

Pennsylvania also a big contributor to salt, other runoff in Bay

Pennsylvania is no stranger to the discussion on Chesapeake Bay runoff and its overall health, and downstream flows that end their run in the Bay bring much of that road salt as well as farm-related products.

In 2023, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation budgeted over $212 million for clearing roads of snow and ice. In that time, it applied over 801,000 tons of salt and over 525,000 tons of anti-skid materials to state roads. More is added to that total from local municipal road crews.

That department also pretreated roads with more than 10.3 million gallons of salt brine. The water in the brine evaporates, and the remaining salt helps prevent ice from forming a strong bond with the road surface.

A National Academy of Sciences report from this year studied five decades of data from 232 U.S. Geological Survey river and stream monitoring sites. It found that salt ions increased in rivers and streams that make up 37% of the contiguous United States.

