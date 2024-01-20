Winter weather means it's time to chill out | THE MOM STOP

As the child of a Minnesota native, you’d think I would have been better prepared for cold weather growing up, or at least as cold as it got in north Alabama.

We got maybe two good days with a couple inches of snow, maybe a little more if we were lucky. Snow days meant my granddad would put chains on his tires and be the only one on the roads. Milk and bread would be long-gone at the grocery stores. But we’d go with Granddad to the local elementary school to go sledding, either on his homemade wooden sled or the metal tread kind of sled that was really only good when there was hard ice.

Still, some of my happiest memories of winter are sledding with my grandfather while half-frozen on those rare snow days.

When I was very young, we didn’t have snow boots or even rain boots, and so I wore what a lot of Southern kids wore in the snow at that time — plastic shopping bags wrapped around my feet and tied at my ankles. And while I had mittens and a scarf and a warm woolen hat made by my grandma ― I have the distinct memory of Ziploc bags over my mittens and taped around my wrist. They were waterproof, at least.

I’ve never owned snow pants or any kind of real snow gear, since I’ve never had a reason to. And even now, while I’ve never wrapped my kids’ feet in plastic shopping bags, I’ve sent them out to play in the snow in jeans with layer upon layer of leggings and tights underneath. It’s a miracle they could actually move while wearing so many layers.

Snow days in the South are different — they're special. But it’s true that because they are so rare, we likely aren’t the best-equipped when the temperature falls below freezing.

When the frigid weather hit Alabama and much of the nation last week, my family was especially unprepared since the heater for half of our house died days before. The old heater still hasn’t been replaced, as we wait for our home warranty company to approve the fix. The morning we woke up to a thick coat of ice outside was the morning we also woke up to discover our second heater, this time upstairs, was also blowing cold air. Thank goodness for two working fireplaces, I guess.

But my Southern kids don’t seem too fazed by the cold. So much so that, when my 8-year-old wanted to go see if her friend next door could play, she ran outside in the 17-degree weather in her bare feet and a short sleeve T-shirt.

I yelled out the front door “You’ve got to wear a coat!” When she returned, I saw her little toes had had turned bright pink because she didn't have on shoes, either.

It made me chuckle, thinking about how my mother would have put on her tennis shoes and wrapped those little feet with plastic bags, the way mine were so many years ago.

Cold weather is fun, but it can be serious. It’s important to know how to prepare your kids when faced with frigid winter weather. Here are some tips from kidshealth.org:

Kids should dress warmly in layers of clothes, as layers keep the warmth in. Use more layers the colder it is outside.

Wool is often warmer than cotton.

Waterproof pants and jackets can help keep kids dry.

A hat will help kids keep warm.

Protect your kids' faces with sunscreen, especially if there is snow

Wear gloves or mittens, socks, and warm boots to help avoid frostbite.

