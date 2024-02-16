Winter weather moves across region. How much snow will Kansas City metro area see?

Winter is showing the Kansas City area that it’s not done yet as light snow is expected to fall across the region Friday morning according to the National Weather Service.

Snow was moving into the Kansas City area shortly before 7 a.m. and will likely continue into the afternoon for some areas in the region.

“Prepare for snow during your morning commute!” Kearney Fire & Rescue said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Local Radar Image

The Kansas City metro area will be spared the heaviest snowfall, with less than an inch of snow expected. Some parts of the metro will only get a dusting of snow.

Drivers were advised to use caution when they head out on their morning commute or errands as roads could become slick because of falling snow.

Meanwhile, heavier snowfall is likely in central and eastern Missouri, where a band of snow will likely dump between one and three inches, the weather service said.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for counties in central Missouri that will be in effect into the afternoon. Adair, Carroll, Chariton, Howard, Linn. Livingston, Macon, Randolph and Saline counties are included in the advisory.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the weather service said in the advisory. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.”

Cooler temperatures are expected Friday. The Kansas City metro possibly has already seen it’s warmest temperatures of the day, which was around 36 degrees.

Temperatures were expected to drop to just below freezing early Friday before rebounding to 34 degrees in the afternoon. The wind made it feel much colder. Wind chills were in the lower 20s at Kansas City International Airport.

Cooler weather is expected to continue through Saturday, with the temperatures climbing into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Typically, temperatures are in the mid-40s this time of year in Kansas City.

“Halfway through February this is currently the warmest February on the 136-year period of record,” the weather service said on X. “We’ll fall on this list as we have a cool weekend however, above normal temperatures return next week.”

February’s unusually warm weather returns Sunday, as temperatures will return to the mid-50s.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Presidents Day, low 60s on Tuesday and near 70 degrees on Wednesday.