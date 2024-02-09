Winter weather moves in this weekend

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Another round of winter weather is expected to move through the region as activity continues for many. This time, it looks like we’ll get a quick shot of snow from one system and a better shot of snow from a different disturbance.

System one (above) is weaker and expected to only bring a small amount of snow to mostly the Pikes Peak Region. The center of the low-pressure system is currently located in northern Arizona. Here’s a look at what conditions might look like for Friday morning and afternoon.

Also, notice how the rain/snow line may play a role for the afternoon wave of energy across the Eastern Plains and portions of Colorado Springs. Temperature and elevation are always big players around here!

There may be a brief break in activity by dinnertime Friday but the second storm system appears to be knocking on our door just as fast.

Snow looks to kick off pretty quickly Saturday morning with a good majority of the viewing area seeing some flakes. This system will extend all the way north through the Denver Metro.

The heaviest snowfall, as of right now, should move in late Saturday afternoon and linger through much of the evening. Keep all of this in mind if you have any sort of travel plans across the viewing area – travel will likely be rather difficult.

As the system moves through, conditions may get breezy too, although winds don’t seem to be the biggest impact driver this time around. Nonetheless, you can plan on a bit of an unsettled day Friday.

Highs for the afternoon will be a bit cooler with 40s generally expected across the lower elevations. Temperatures will depend heavily upon cloud cover and just how much snow we get from the first, weaker, round of snow.

As far as snow totals go, this is what the FOX21 Storm Team is thinking. Higher amounts for the Palmer Divide, Denver Metro, Sangres, and San Juans. A tight gradient of varying snow totals will likely form in and around the Springs once again.

Be sure to check back in with the Storm Team for future updates.

Alternatively, the FOX21 weather app is a great resource to add to your app library! Scan the QR code above to find the app on the app store.

