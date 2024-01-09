Winter weather in Oklahoma: Light snowfall in OKC, extremely cold temperatures coming this weekend

After a blizzard hit northwestern Oklahoma Monday, light snow fell across the OKC metro Tuesday morning and high winds moved into the area.

Here's what we know about today's winter weather and what to expect next.

Strong winds, bitter cold in forecast for Oklahoma Tuesday

Western and central Oklahoma were forecasted by the National Weather Service in Norman to experience wind chill values in the single digit and teens Tuesday. Strong winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour were expected to persist throughout the day, with gusts of 45 to 55 miles per hour.

The meteorologists in Norman warned that slick roads could be expected on the morning commute, and a wind advisory remains in effect for much of the state until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

You will notice is it cold and windy as you step outside this morning. Wind chill values will be in the single digits and teens this morning.



Also be aware that there are slick spots around and there have been a number of accidents this morning, so be careful on your drive. pic.twitter.com/eLAzavp3Bs — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) January 9, 2024

How cold is it in Oklahoma?

According to NWS, some parts of Oklahoma will have single-digit wind chills. In Oklahoma City, the wind chill is 13.

School closings in OKC and Oklahoma

OKC road conditions

See blizzard conditions in Oklahoma panhandle Monday

Visibility was low in the midst of blowing snow, with wind gusts in the 50 and 60 miles per hour range in the panhandle.

Wind chill was also reported in the single digits, according to News9.

Blizzard conditions continue to be observed across the northwestern Panhandles and they will continue through the afternoon. If you can avoid it, please avoid travel in these dangerous conditions. #phwx #TXwx #OKwx https://t.co/awwEB7XJI3 — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) January 8, 2024

Where else will it snow in Oklahoma?

The high winds and chilly conditions made their way into western and central Oklahoma Monday night.

But, according to the National Weather Service in Norman, most Oklahomans won't see snow, especially south of I-40.

When is snow expected? Well, for most of us...we won't see much at all, especially south of I-40. We might see some light snow or flurries, but the bulk of the problems will be in the north. Snow or blowing snow could begin as early as 4 PM, but mainly after dark. #okwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/hnFETITmKz — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) January 8, 2024

Extremely cold temperatures coming to OKC this weekend

As the week goes on, Tuesday is expected to be windy while Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 53 in Oklahoma City.

That won't last long, as chilling weather moves back into the area Friday and sticks around for the weekend. Oklahoma City will see low temperatures as cold as 11 degrees on Sunday, with even colder wind chills, according to the National Weather Service in Norman.

