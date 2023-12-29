Winter weather plunges into South Florida this weekend. Cold enough for 'frozen' iguanas?

The churn of winter winds that threatened to plunge South Florida into frigid temperatures until the end of the year likely won't be as bad as first predicted. In fact, in many areas, we can expect "pleasant and cool" conditions with clear skies as we say goodbye to 2023.

Temperatures likely won't break 70 during the day and the 50s at night until Monday, New Year's Day.

The National Weather Service in Miami is forecasting Saturday night to be the peak of the cool front, with temperatures in West Palm Beach in the low 50s. That's better than an earlier forecast that predicted an iguana-freezing low of 47 degrees. But the western communities could feel much chillier.

Robert Garcia, an NWS meteorologist in Miami, said northwest winds of about 10 mph could dip wind chill temperatures into the 30s or 40s in western Palm Beach County communities and areas closer to Lake Okeechobee. West Palm Beach hasn’t experienced a temperature in the 40-degree range since Jan. 17 when the low hit 49 degrees.

“The good news is it’s going to be dry,” Garcia said about the weekend. “It will be chilly, but we’ll be able to have some glimpses of sun on Saturday and then it will be sunny on Sunday.”

The weakening cold front moved across the area Friday with a dry, cool air mass behind it, according to the National Weather Service.

The dry, cool air mass will remain through the weekend and into the new year. A gradual warming trend will kick in after Monday.

Late December’s normal low temperature as measured at Palm Beach International Airport is 58 degrees with a normal high temperature of 75.

Cold weather forecast for other parts of Florida

The robust area of low pressure dragging Canadian bluster into the subtropics will mean lower temperatures in other parts of the state, such as in the 30s in Tallahassee, with frost and a light freeze in Jacksonville, and highs in the 50s at Orlando-area theme parks.

"The main story is going to be the morning low temperatures," said National Weather Service meteorologist Zach Law, who is based in Melbourne. "We're not forecasting any miserable rain."

Although there were stints of heavy rain in Palm Beach County this month, including a total of 2.67 inches on Dec. 16 and 17, rainfall was less than an inch above normal in West Palm Beach through Christmas Day.

For the year, Palm Beach International Airport measured 73.6 inches through Dec. 25, which is about 12.5 inches above normal. That’s compared with Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, which tallied 112 inches of rain for the same time period — an astounding 52 inches more than average.

Miami International Airport is nearing the end of the year with 82 inches of rain, which is about 15 inches more than normal.

At the same time, Gulf Coast counties are down rainfall for the year, with areas of Manatee, Sarasota and Pinellas in extreme drought. As of Tuesday, Naples had received 29.7 inches of rain for the year. That's nearly 20 inches fewer than normal.

Garcia recommended anyone going to the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday to take a sweater or jacket.

“This weekend will definitely be a taste of winter,” Garcia said.

Contributing to the pending chill is a significant dip in the jet stream, which on Tuesday was raging over the southeastern United States from southern Texas through northern Florida. A more southern path of the jet stream — which flows at a height near the cruising altitude of commercial planes — is a hallmark of the periodic climate pattern El Niño .

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced in June that El Niño had arrived, which traditionally means cooler and wetter winters for South Florida.

Earlier this month, NOAA said there is a 54% chance of El Niño becoming “historically strong” through January.

“An event of this strength would potentially be in the top 5 of El Niño events since 1950,” NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center wrote in its Dec. 15 forecast.

“It’s primarily El Niño driving the pattern right now,” said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tom Kines. “Cloudy days are an impact of El Niño , but if the sun isn’t back on Friday, it will be there for the weekend.”

