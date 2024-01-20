Winter weather results in more than 80 deaths across the U.S. this week, but temps are on the rise

Icy winter weather has swept across much of the country this week, accounting for 83 confirmed deaths, many of them involving hypothermia or accidents on the road.

A total of 19 deaths were confirmed by the Tennessee Department of Health, including a 25-year-old man who was found dead on the floor of a mobile home after a space heater turned off.

In Oregon, 16 people were confirmed dead, including three adults who were killed when a tree fell on their car, reports CBS News, while Mississippi announced two more deaths on Saturday, bringing that state’s total at least eight in the past week.

In the Northeast, deaths were reported in New Jersey and New York, where snow continued to fall Saturday in Buffalo. A total of five feet in just five days prompted Bills fans to once again offer assistance to help shovel out Highmark Stadium ahead of Sunday’s NFL playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Shoveling for the Bills, we got to get this done and get this win against the Chiefs,” said fan Tyler Kocher, as team officials confirmed “hundreds” of volunteers worked in the stadium on Friday.

Additional weather-related fatalities were reported this week in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Mississippi, Washington, Kentucky, Wisconsin and other states.

Certain incidents, including a five-way car crash in Kentucky and another car accident in Illinois, are still under investigation to confirm they were indeed weather-related.

In the Great Lakes region, snow showers continued after some parts of Indiana had already seen up to 32 inches on Friday.

Oregon meanwhile remains under a state of emergency due to ice storms that left over 45,000 customers without power. Power outages have also been reported in the Tri-State area, as well as Pennsylvania, Indiana, New Mexico and California.

Though temperatures aren’t expected to warm until after the weekend, the National Weather Service says much of the country will soon be looking at above-average temps for this time of year.

In New York City, Sunday and Monday are expected to be sunny, with a high of 31 and 36 degrees, respectively. Later in the week, temperatures could climb into the 40s and possibly even the 50s.

Connecticut, which saw its coldest temperatures of the season Saturday morning, with wind chills dipping to around -10 degrees, can also expect warmer temps in the coming days.

With News Wire Services