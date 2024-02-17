Winter weather returns this evening with icy conditions

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Another round of winter weather returns Friday evening on into Saturday morning. This happens in the wake of a couple of different winter weather systems which seem to be favoring the early weekend timeframe lately.

Here are some highlights for this system:

Most of the viewing area should get some snow

Heaviest snow up north near Monument

Icy conditions will lead to extra slippery roads

Wind chill present through Saturday

A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of El Paso County and the surrounding area up north. This includes areas such as Monument, the Palmer Divide, Castle Rock, and even all the way up north in Denver. Keep this in mind if you have to travel.

Conditions will quickly deteriorate this evening, especially after dinnertime. Fog, low visibility, icy roads, and snow will all be an issue for people traveling across the viewing area.

As far as snow timing goes, here is currently what models are picking up on—snow will filter in across the area fairly evenly this time around. Most of the area should see at least a light dusting, but up to 2 inches. The Springs area may see a healthy 1-3 inches and Monument may get up to 4 inches.

Temperatures tonight will be rather cold, so any sort of moisture present will freeze. This may lead to extra slippery roadways—especially with fresh snow on top.

Highs heading into Saturday will not rebound much. In fact, most areas won’t warm up much higher than 40 across the area. The good news arrives on Sunday and beyond when temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Some may even get close to 70.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.