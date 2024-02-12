Winter weather returns to Lexington. Up to 4 inches of snow in the forecast in Central KY

Despite higher temperatures recently, the Bluegrass region is set to get a return to winter weather with the possibility of significant snowfall.

The snow is expected to start Monday night and carry into Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A complex storm is expected to hit the area Monday night, beginning with rain. The NWS said the rain is expected to turn into snow overnight, potentially leaving behind 1 to 3 inches of snow before the Tuesday morning commute. Some areas could see more than that — up to 4 inches. But the confidence in the forecast isn’t high, the NWS says.

The NWS has issued a winter weather advisory in preparation for the storm. Snow could fall as rapidly as 1 to 2 inches per hour. The snow is expected to be at its heaviest between 10 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS. The Bluegrass region is under the highest threat for the storm, which includes Lexington.

Anderson, Breckinridge, Bourbon, Boyle, Bullitt, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Grayson, Hardin, Harrison, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Larue, Madison, Marion, Meade, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble, Washington and Woodford counties are included in the advisory, according to the NWS. The advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for Snow is in effect tonight. Expect adjustments to this advisory today -- stay tuned to the latest forecasts. #lmkwx #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/6FtcqNCQdy — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) February 12, 2024

Likelihood of severe snow is unclear

There is an 83% chance Lexington gets measurable snow and a 39% chance Lexington gets at least 2 inches of snow, according to the NWS.

“The forecast for tonight is very complex and confidence in the solution is not high, so we wanted to lay out some of the details for what is possible,” the NWS said in a post to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

The NWS advised people to check the forecast for the latest information.

The forecast for tonight is very complex and confidence in the solution is not high, so we wanted to lay out some of the details for what is possible. Stay tuned for more forecast updates. #lmkwx #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/jw9x6g40xv — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) February 12, 2024

Slippery roads and traffic hazards are possible during the Tuesday morning commute. The NWS gave the following safety tips for people planning to travel in winter weather:

Share travel plans with friends or family.

Pack an emergency kit.

Check the forecast.

Winterize your vehicle.

Accumulating snow is possible tonight. Keep an eye on the latest forecasts, and stay safe if snow falls in your area. #lmkwx #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/gKwKRnBpae — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) February 12, 2024

Tuesday is expected to be a sunny day and the temperatures should reach the 40s. Lows will be in the high 20s, according to the NWS. There is a chance for light rain Thursday.

Showers and scattered storms this afternoon will be followed by a very quick shot of snow tonight. The remainder of the week will be less exciting with seasonable temperatures and not much precipitation. #lmkwx #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/41ILtfdd2G — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) February 12, 2024