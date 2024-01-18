Winter weather roads update Jan. 17
Jan. 17—Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division have received reports of icy roadway conditions with the following counties.
Limestone
U. S. 72 has reports of icy road conditions.
Interstate 65 has reports of icy road conditions.
U.S. 31 has reports of icy road conditions.
U.S. 31 near Browns Ferry Road has reports of icy road conditions.
County roads are treacherous icy, please use caution.
Morgan
U.S. 31 has reports of icy road conditions.
Alabama 36 has reports of icy road conditions.
Interstate 65 has reports of icy road conditions.
County roads icy conditions
Cullman
All roadways are icy,
U.S. 278 has report of multiple stuck vehicles.
Blount
All roadways are treacherous icy.
Madison
Alabama 53 has reports of icy road conditions.
U.S. 231 has reports of icy road conditions.
U.S. 72 has reports of icy road conditions.
County roads in the north part of county are treacherous icy.
Marshall
Most roadways have reports of icy road conditions.
Jackson
Alabama 79 has reports of icy road conditions.
U.S. 72 has reports of icy road conditions.
County roads are treacherous icy.