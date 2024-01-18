Winter weather roads update Jan. 17

Tom Mayer, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·1 min read

Jan. 17—Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division have received reports of icy roadway conditions with the following counties.

Limestone

U. S. 72 has reports of icy road conditions.

Interstate 65 has reports of icy road conditions.

U.S. 31 has reports of icy road conditions.

U.S. 31 near Browns Ferry Road has reports of icy road conditions.

County roads are treacherous icy, please use caution.

Morgan

U.S. 31 has reports of icy road conditions.

Alabama 36 has reports of icy road conditions.

Interstate 65 has reports of icy road conditions.

County roads icy conditions

Cullman

All roadways are icy,

U.S. 278 has report of multiple stuck vehicles.

Blount

All roadways are treacherous icy.

Madison

Alabama 53 has reports of icy road conditions.

U.S. 231 has reports of icy road conditions.

U.S. 72 has reports of icy road conditions.

County roads in the north part of county are treacherous icy.

Marshall

Most roadways have reports of icy road conditions.

Jackson

Alabama 79 has reports of icy road conditions.

U.S. 72 has reports of icy road conditions.

County roads are treacherous icy.

Recommended Stories