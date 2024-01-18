Winter weather roads update Jan. 17

TechCrunch

Orbital operations company Astroscale has revealed new details about its approach to refueling satellites in space, as part of a $25.5 million project exploring the concept with the Space Force. You could put up another $100 million satellite — or perhaps, as companies like Astroscale and OrbitFab have proposed, you could spend a tenth of that to do a gas run from the surface to geosynchronous orbit. Astroscale won a Space Force contract last Summer to explore the possibility in orbit, and the company just published how it plans to do so.