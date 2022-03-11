Winter weather slams the southern Plains

Reuters

SEOUL (Reuters) -Conservative South Korean opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol rode to victory in a tight presidential election on a wave of discontent over economic policy, scandals and gender wars, reshaping the political future of Asia's fourth-largest economy. His victory in Wednesday's bitterly fought election marks a stunning turnaround for the main conservative bloc, now known as the People Power Party, which has regrouped since the 2017 snap election after the impeachment and ouster of then President Park Geun-hye. Yoon is a former prosecutor-general involved with Park's case who fell out with outgoing President Moon Jae-in after being appointed by him, gaining notoriety for his investigations of top presidential aides.