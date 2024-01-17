Winter weather storm still effecting northwest Louisiana. Here are some closures

Due to the winter weather storm that occurred earlier this week, businesses across the northwest Louisiana region are still feeling the effects of the storm and will be closed or impacted Wednesday, Jan. 17 and Thursday, Jan. 18.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm warning for portions of south-central Arkansas, north-central and northwest Louisiana and east Texas on Sunday.

This storm brought a heavy mix of precipitation, with a total of half an inch of ice.

With that wintery mix the region is still seeing the effects with low water pressure and unsafe driving conditions.

South Highland in Shreveport covered in snow and ice Monday afternoon, January 15, 2024.

Here are some local closures:

SporTran

SporTran has decided to suspend limited transit service until further notice due to road conditions.

According to SporTran, although temperatures are rising this morning and will continue to warm this afternoon, many roadways, walkways and tree-lined streets are as dangerous today as they were yesterday.

Ice accumulations are still an issue across the region following the hard refreeze overnight Tuesday.

In a press release SporTran's said, "safety is SporTran’s first priority in all transit decisions. SporTran operators and transportation supervisors are on duty and ready to roll out when conditions improve."

SporTran also announced it will have a delayed start Thursday morning.

“We understand this is a difficult situation for our riders, many of whom depend on public transit,” said Dinero’ Washington, SporTran CEO. “However, we simply will not put any staff or passengers on the road until that road is safe to drive. SporTran has a 4-person team of safety professionals who have been driving Shreveport-Bossier for several days, evaluating roads, platforms and walkways at our facilities. Based on their findings, the ice is still a factor. We will keep the public informed as changes happen and service opens back up.”

Willis-Knighton Health System

According to Willis-Knighton, due to loss of water pressure, services provided at WK Pierremont Health Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, WK Portico outpatient services and WK Rehabilitation Institute on Line Avenue may be affected.

Patients are advised before traveling to these locations for care, check with the office or department at these locations to be sure they can accommodate their needs.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Winter weather storm still effecting northwest Louisiana. Here are some closures