Winter weather system headed to North Carolina

North Carolina is preparing for two storm systems to hit over the next week.

We’re expected to have chilly, breezy weather until the first system comes in Saturday morning, according to Severe Weather Center 9 Meteorologist Keith Monday.

FORECAST: Dry weather expected before storm system moves in this weekend

On Saturday, areas up north against the mountains -- the Foothills and Interstate 40 Corridor -- will see a brief window of freezing rain. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for Alexander, Burke and Caldwell counties.

Here's the bottom line for Saturday's weather. The metro gets cold rain (very low risk for icing) adding up to about a half inch. The foothills and I-40 corridor do get some freezing rain. Amounts look to be about 1/10". This could lead to slick travel briefly Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/q7rMgj8vHS — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) January 4, 2024

That region is expected to get a light accumulation of ice Saturday morning, which might raise minor travel concerns. No other impacts are expected.

The rest of the Charlotte area, including the metro, will just see a cold rain. The metro is expected to see half an inch of rain.

Minor winter weather concerns as we head into early Saturday morning. Most around Charlotte just get a cold rain, but some ice is possible farther north. Amounts look to be around a tenth of an inch and this could lead to some minor slick travel. This all clears by Saturday aftn. pic.twitter.com/42nvEUHevf — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) January 4, 2024

Temperatures may be close to freezing for a short time early Saturday, but will warm up enough to keep everything liquid. The rain will taper off by midday.

Dry weather will remain through the rest of the weekend.

Morganton- the NCDOT is making preparations for the possibility of winter weather. Plows are going on all the trucks and chainsaws are being sharpened in case there is ice. Watch channel 9 eyewitness news for updates on this weekend’s weather. pic.twitter.com/aLgw0oslSZ — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) January 4, 2024

A much larger storm system will come our way by Tuesday, Meteorologist Keith Monday says. It’ll just be rain, but it could be heavy and will add up.

Tuesday’s storm could be much more impactful than Saturday’s, he says.

Crews prepare

Across western North Carolina Thursday, preparations were already underway by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. They’re keeping a close eye on the forecast.

The biggest concern is the six-hour window Saturday morning when temperatures could be at or below freezing.

In Burke County, road crews said they will have plows on all the trucks by the end of the day Thursday. They are preparing not only for snow but also the possibility of ice, sharpening their chain saws ahead of the storm.

They also have the spreaders on a number of the trucks, along with 2,400 tons of salt.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned they are not putting down brine -- a salt and water mixture -- ahead of the storm as theyy are concerned it could wash away if it the storms starts off as rain first Friday night.

As the storm moves closer to the Carolinas, the NCDOT said it could adjust its plans. They are looking at having extra crews Friday night.

(WATCH BELOW: Several northwestern North Carolina schools operating on two-hour delay)



