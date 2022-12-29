Winter weather temporarily drives up gas prices in Missouri

Experts say a recent stretch of bitter cold temperatures across the country has led to a temporary increase in Missouri's gasoline prices.

Springfield, and many other parts of the country, were hit with temperatures that dipped toward zero degrees over the Christmas weekend. AAA says the bitter cold impacted fuel deliveries and led to a 3% decrease in Midwest refining output.

As a result, the average price in Missouri for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel climbed to $2.82, which is 14 cents higher than last Thursday — although still 11 cents cheaper than Dec. 29, 2021.

In Springfield, gas prices were in line with the state average at $2.82, while Kansas City had the cheapest gas among Missouri's large metropolitan areas at $2.72 per gallon.

This is the first time Missouri's gas prices have risen in six weeks. AAA's experts stated in a news release the increase may be short-lived as crude oil futures point down on news of COVID-19 cases increasing in China, the world's biggest importer of oil.

“The dynamics of crude oil and gasoline markets continue to be volatile as analysts weigh domestic and international demand outlooks coupled with supply impacts from the war between Ukraine and Russia,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria in a news release. “To achieve the best fuel economy and save on higher fuel prices, practice safe driving habits, proper vehicle maintenance, and compare gas station prices using the AAA TripTik map.”

Missouri has the eighth cheapest gas in the country, according to AAA, behind Georgia, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Kentucky. As of Thursday, Californians were paying the most at $4.38 per gallon.

AAA recommends drivers consider the following tips for improving fuel efficiency:

Drive the speed limit.

Avoid "jackrabbit" starts and hard accelerations. These actions increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to maintain a constant speed.

Minimize air conditioning use.

Avoid idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures.

Maintain your vehicle according to manufacturer recommendations.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow the car to coast.

