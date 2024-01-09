Winter weather in Tennessee? Time to prep a kit for your home, car and pets
Winter weather is approaching Tennessee, and now is the time to prepare your home and car for a winter weather emergency.
Below normal temperatures are likely Jan. 14-18, with a high risk of hazardous temperatures extending across much of Tennessee, the weather service said.
It is important to prepare a kit for any aspect of your life. A home kit is best for a majority of people, but if you travel a lot, a car kit may also be beneficial ― especially if something happens to your home and you need to leave. If you have multiple children, it is best to make sure to have several of each item just in case.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends tracking weather conditions constantly to be up to date. The agency also recommends keeping curtains and blinds closed on windows during a power outage as 30% of a home's heat is lost through windows.
While it is not necessary to have each item on these lists, do try to have as many as you can get before the bad weather starts.
How to prepare a car kit for a winter emergency?
These are items that can go in either the home or the car. If you choose to only make a home kit, make sure it can be easily transported to the vehicle if you need to get out of your home quickly. These are items recommended by FEMA to best prepare yourself in a winter emergency.
Cell phone chargers
Water
Nonperishable snacks
Flashlights
Boots, mittens and warm clothes
Blankets: one per person if possible
Tow rope
Shovel, ice scraper and snow brush
Bag of sand or cat litter: to get traction if roads are icy
Full tank of gas
Flares
Tire chains or snow tires
Jumper cables
First aid kit
Whistle: to alert people around if you get stuck
Map
How to prepare a home kit for a winter emergency?
Home kits are similar to car kits for some items, but they are a lot larger as it is expected that you will stay in your home for multiple days in a winter emergency. Here are the items recommended by FEMA for a home kit in a winter emergency.
Water: 1 gallon per person for at least three days
Nonperishable foods and a manual can opener
Battery-powered radio: if cell phones are not accessible
Flashlight: one per person
First aid kits
Extra batteries
Wood
Whistle: to signal for help
Masks: if someone gets sick
Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties: personal sanitation
Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
Cell phone with charger and backup battery
Extra toilet paper and paper towels
Matches
Prescription medication: in an easily accessible place
How to prepare a pet kit for a winter emergency?
If you have multiple pets, it is recommended to have one kit for each one. Keep pets indoors as much as possible if power does go out and keep them warm as well.
Pet food: several days worth
Water: a bowl of it plus several days
Any medicine the pet has
Collar with identification tag plus a harness or leash
Pet registration
Traveling bag, crate or carrier
Litter and litter box if needed
Toys to reduce stress
This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Winter storm in Tennessee? What belongs in a home, car emergency kit