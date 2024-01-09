Winter weather in Tennessee? Time to prep a kit for your home, car and pets

Winter weather is approaching Tennessee, and now is the time to prepare your home and car for a winter weather emergency.

Below normal temperatures are likely Jan. 14-18, with a high risk of hazardous temperatures extending across much of Tennessee, the weather service said.

It is important to prepare a kit for any aspect of your life. A home kit is best for a majority of people, but if you travel a lot, a car kit may also be beneficial ― especially if something happens to your home and you need to leave. If you have multiple children, it is best to make sure to have several of each item just in case.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends tracking weather conditions constantly to be up to date. The agency also recommends keeping curtains and blinds closed on windows during a power outage as 30% of a home's heat is lost through windows.

While it is not necessary to have each item on these lists, do try to have as many as you can get before the bad weather starts.

How to prepare a car kit for a winter emergency?

These are items that can go in either the home or the car. If you choose to only make a home kit, make sure it can be easily transported to the vehicle if you need to get out of your home quickly. These are items recommended by FEMA to best prepare yourself in a winter emergency.

Cell phone chargers

Water

Nonperishable snacks

Flashlights

Boots, mittens and warm clothes

Blankets: one per person if possible

Tow rope

Shovel, ice scraper and snow brush

Bag of sand or cat litter: to get traction if roads are icy

Full tank of gas

Flares

Tire chains or snow tires

Jumper cables

First aid kit

Whistle: to alert people around if you get stuck

Map

How to prepare a home kit for a winter emergency?

Home kits are similar to car kits for some items, but they are a lot larger as it is expected that you will stay in your home for multiple days in a winter emergency. Here are the items recommended by FEMA for a home kit in a winter emergency.

Water: 1 gallon per person for at least three days

Nonperishable foods and a manual can opener

Battery-powered radio: if cell phones are not accessible

Flashlight: one per person

First aid kits

Extra batteries

Wood

Whistle: to signal for help

Masks: if someone gets sick

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties: personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Cell phone with charger and backup battery

Extra toilet paper and paper towels

Matches

Prescription medication: in an easily accessible place

How to prepare a pet kit for a winter emergency?

If you have multiple pets, it is recommended to have one kit for each one. Keep pets indoors as much as possible if power does go out and keep them warm as well.

Pet food: several days worth

Water: a bowl of it plus several days

Any medicine the pet has

Collar with identification tag plus a harness or leash

Pet registration

Traveling bag, crate or carrier

Litter and litter box if needed

Toys to reduce stress

