Winter weather in Tennessee? Time to prep a kit for your home, car and pets

Jordan Green, Memphis Commercial Appeal
Winter weather is approaching Tennessee, and now is the time to prepare your home and car for a winter weather emergency.

Below normal temperatures are likely Jan. 14-18, with a high risk of hazardous temperatures extending across much of Tennessee, the weather service said.

It is important to prepare a kit for any aspect of your life. A home kit is best for a majority of people, but if you travel a lot, a car kit may also be beneficial ― especially if something happens to your home and you need to leave. If you have multiple children, it is best to make sure to have several of each item just in case.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends tracking weather conditions constantly to be up to date. The agency also recommends keeping curtains and blinds closed on windows during a power outage as 30% of a home's heat is lost through windows.

While it is not necessary to have each item on these lists, do try to have as many as you can get before the bad weather starts.

How to prepare a car kit for a winter emergency?

These are items that can go in either the home or the car. If you choose to only make a home kit, make sure it can be easily transported to the vehicle if you need to get out of your home quickly. These are items recommended by FEMA to best prepare yourself in a winter emergency.

  • Cell phone chargers

  • Water

  • Nonperishable snacks

  • Flashlights

  • Boots, mittens and warm clothes

  • Blankets: one per person if possible

  • Tow rope

  • Shovel, ice scraper and snow brush

  • Bag of sand or cat litter: to get traction if roads are icy

  • Full tank of gas

  • Flares

  • Tire chains or snow tires

  • Jumper cables

  • First aid kit

  • Whistle: to alert people around if you get stuck

  • Map

How to prepare a home kit for a winter emergency?

Home kits are similar to car kits for some items, but they are a lot larger as it is expected that you will stay in your home for multiple days in a winter emergency. Here are the items recommended by FEMA for a home kit in a winter emergency.

  • Water: 1 gallon per person for at least three days

  • Nonperishable foods and a manual can opener

  • Battery-powered radio: if cell phones are not accessible

  • Flashlight: one per person

  • First aid kits

  • Extra batteries

  • Wood

  • Whistle: to signal for help

  • Masks: if someone gets sick

  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties: personal sanitation

  • Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

  • Cell phone with charger and backup battery

  • Extra toilet paper and paper towels

  • Matches

  • Prescription medication: in an easily accessible place

How to prepare a pet kit for a winter emergency?

If you have multiple pets, it is recommended to have one kit for each one. Keep pets indoors as much as possible if power does go out and keep them warm as well.

  • Pet food: several days worth

  • Water: a bowl of it plus several days

  • Any medicine the pet has

  • Collar with identification tag plus a harness or leash

  • Pet registration

  • Traveling bag, crate or carrier

  • Litter and litter box if needed

  • Toys to reduce stress

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Winter storm in Tennessee? What belongs in a home, car emergency kit

