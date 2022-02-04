🌱 Winter Weather Updates + Grocery Store Shelves Restocked

Happy Saturday, Dallas! Let's get you all caught up on what's happening locally to start today off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and cold. High: 42 Low: 27.

Here are the top three stories in Dallas today:

The City of Dallas provides the public with updates on services across the city during the recent winter weather. According to officials, animal services are at capacity, it has been a challenge getting sand trucks onto priority routes, accidents have been a significant issue, and Dallas Fire-Rescue has seen three times as many fires as usual. Thankfully, officials have reported that there are currently no fatalities due to the winter weather. (CBS Dallas / Fort Worth) According to the Logistics and Supply Chain Management department at Tarrant County College, grocery store shelves should be replenished this weekend. Dallas area shoppers stocked up on essentials in preparation for the winter storm which caused many area stores to have bare shelves. The main problem grocery stores encountered while attempting to stock shelves was accumulated ice at shipping docks that prevented trucks from restocking stores. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram) Staffers at the Dallas and Fort Worth Zoos have been keeping animals well fed and safe during the recent zoo closures from winter weather. Staffers have stayed at the zoo to care for the animals. Supplies for the animals had already been affected by supply chain issues from the pandemic and winter weather further complicated those issues. (KERA News)

Today in Dallas:

The Market At The Dallas Farmers Market (All Day)

VASE Competition At The Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy (All Day)

From my notebook:

The Dallas Cowboys shares a time-lapse of the Cowboys headquarters during the recent winter weather. (Instagram)

The Dallas Zoo announces zoo closures that will continue while the zoo clears the area of icy conditions. (Facebook)

DFW Airport announces that they have opened a third runway. The airport urges all travelers to arrive at the airport at least two and half hours before their departure. (Facebook)

You're officially in the loop for today. See you all tomorrow for another update!

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Dallas Patch