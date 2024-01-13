Winter Weather Warnings: The different types of advisories

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter weather can be intimidating, and understanding advisories and warnings is important. Let’s talk about the difference in each.

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued within 36 hours of an event and explains that the winter weather could cause a significant inconvenience. Caution needs to be taken or there could be a threat to life and property.

Preparing for winter weather in Tennessee: What you need to know

Tennessee and Kentucky are most likely to experience a winter weather advisory.

Winter Storm Warning

This could be considered a step up because conditions pose a threat to life and property with driving conditions being difficult to impossible. During a Winter Storm Warning, the following criteria has to be met: at least 6 inches of snow have to fall within 12 hours, or 8 inches within 24 hours, or sleet accumulation has to reach half an inch.

Black Ice: What you need to know

Fun fact—Middle Tennessee has never had a blizzard warning.

