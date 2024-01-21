Winter Weather Watch in effect for WF, parts of North Texas

Wichita Falls and parts of North Texas are in a Winter Weather Watch until noon Monday.

The National Weather service predicts showers that begin Sunday afternoon will turn to freezing rain in the evening and last through Monday morning. Ice accumulation in the area is expected to be 0.1 to 0.2 inch, which is enough to cause hazardous driving conditions, especially on overpasses.

Freezing rain could mean difficult driving Sunday night and Monday morning.

NWS said temperatures should warm enough that freezing precipitation will end on Monday, but foggy and rainy conditions should continue through Wednesday.

By Thursday, clear skies return and daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to about 60 degrees.

