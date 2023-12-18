Winter weather on its way starting this afternoon

Dec. 18—It's the holiday season and for northeast Ohioans, that usually means snow.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m. today and will run until 10 a.m. Tuesday for several northeast Ohio counties, including Ashtabula and Lake counties, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland.

The greatest snow amounts will be across the higher terrains of inland Ashtabula County with 6 to 11 inches expected in Andover and Jefferson, according to the NWS.

While 3-6 inches of snow are expected in Ashtabula, according to the NWS.

As the colder dryer air moves into the area, the snow will become more powdery and easier blow around, making driving visibilities difficult, according to the NWS.

Periods of heavy snow may impact the Monday evening drive home.

Weather forecasters say to enjoy the white stuff now because it looks like it will melt before Christmas Day, squelching anyone's thoughts of a white Christmas.

The mild weather flow pattern will start Tuesday and turn warmer late week into next weekend, bringing rain with it, according to the NWS.